Leader of rebels who toppled Assad is named Syria's interim president

DAMASCUS: The Syrian factions that toppled President Bashar Assad last month named an Islamist former rebel leader as the country's interim president on Wednesday in a push to project a united front as they face the monumental task of rebuilding Syria after nearly 14 years of civil war.

The former insurgents also threw out Syria's constitution, adopted under Assad, saying a new charter would be drafted soon.

The appointment of Ahmad al-Sharaa, who was once aligned with al-Qaida, as Syria's president "in the transitional phase" came after a meeting of the former insurgent factions in Damascus, the Syrian capital.

The announcement was made by the spokesperson for Syria's new, de facto government's military operations sector, Col. Hassan Abdul Ghani, the state-run SANA news agency said. The exact mechanism under which the factions selected al-Sharra as interim president was not clear.

Formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, al-Sharaa is the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which led the lightning offensive that toppled Assad in early December. The group was once affiliated with al-Qaida but has since denounced its former ties.

In recent years, al-Sharaa has sought to cast himself as a champion of pluralism and tolerance and promised to protect the rights of women and religious minorities.

The United States had previously placed a $10 million bounty on al-Sharaa but canceled it last month after a US delegation visited Damascus and met with him. Top US diplomat for the Middle East, Barbara Leaf said after the meeting that al-Sharaa came across as "pragmatic."

Speaking at Wednesday's meeting, al-Sharaa, who was in military uniform, stressed the "heavy task and a great responsibility" that Syria's new rulers face.

"If the victor is arrogant after his victory and forgets the favor of Allah upon him, it will lead him to tyranny," he said, according to a video released hours later.

Among the priorities for rebuilding Syria, he said, will be "filling the power vacuum legitimately and legally" and "maintaining civil peace by seeking transitional justice and preventing revenge attacks" in the wake of Assad's disastrous reign.