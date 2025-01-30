Trump unveils plan to detain 30,000 migrants at Guantanamo Bay prison

'Act of brutality'

The Guantanamo Bay facility currently holds 15 detainees from the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and other operations triggered by the September 11, 2001, attacks. At its peak around 800 people were incarcerated there, drawing widespread condemnation from human rights campaigners.

Newly sworn-in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that migrants would not be kept where the remaining 9/11 detainees are and that a golf course could be used to build facilities.

Cuba slammed Trump's plan as an "act of brutality."

Numbers of migrants held in US custody could rise dramatically due to the bipartisan bill that Trump signed on Wednesday, the first since his return to the White House.

The Laken Riley Act is named after a 22-year-old US nursing student murdered by a Venezuelan undocumented migrant who was arrested twice before her killing but then released.

"Her name will also live forever in the laws of our country," Trump told the signing ceremony, which was attended by her parents.

Trump has promised to drastically increase deportations, but he also said at the signing that some of the people being sent back to their home countries couldn't be counted on to stay there.

“Some of them are so bad that we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back, so we’re gonna send ’em out to Guantanamo,” Trump said. He said that he'd direct federal officials to get facilities in Cuba ready to receive immigrant criminals.

The White House announced a short time later that Trump had signed a presidential memorandum on Guantanamo.

Migrant rights groups quickly expressed dismay.

“Guantanamo Bay’s abusive history speaks for itself and in no uncertain terms will put people’s physical and mental health in jeopardy,” Stacy Suh, program director of Detention Watch Network, said in a statement.

Trump said the move would double US detention lockup capacities, and Guantanamo is “a tough place to get out of.”

The Guantanamo facility could hold “dangerous criminals” and people who are “hard to deport,” said a Trump administration official speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The US has leased Guantanamo land from Cuba for more than a century. Cuba opposes the lease and typically rejects the nominal US rent payments. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Trump wanting to ship immigrants to the island is “an act of brutality.”

“The US government’s decision to imprison migrants at the Guantanamo Naval Base, in an enclave where it created torture and indefinite detention centers, shows contempt for the human condition and international law,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote in a post on X.