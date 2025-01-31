Air Force deportation flight skirts Mexican airspace to Guatemala as military’s border role grows

A US Air Force jet with 80 migrants that left Texas for Guatemala on Thursday charted a path around Mexico because it couldn’t fly over the country, according to a U.S. official. The Mexican government said it never denied permission.

The flight from Fort Bliss, an Army base in El Paso, was scheduled to take about seven hours, nearly twice as long as a direct route, because the military plane could not fly over Mexico, said US Border Patrol spokesperson Orlando Marrero. Eight children were aboard.

Mexico’s interior secretary said in a brief statement Thursday night that the US government never asked permission to send the flight and that it has no ban.

The flight, with migrants bound at their wrists and ankles, reflects a growing role for the US armed forces in helping enforce immigration laws.

“The message that we have for those people is that if you cross the border illegally, we are going to deport you to your country of origin in a matter of hours,” Marrero said

The Trump administration has used military aircraft to deport people to Guatemala, Ecuador and Colombia, a departure from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s previous practice to employ charter and commercial planes.

“There are some countries that don’t like military planes coming into their territory,” said US Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who represents a Texas border district. “It’s something that logistically has to be worked out with the country before, because you don’t want to have a plane turned around in midair.”

On Sunday, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro refused two U.S. military planes with migrants, prompting Trump to announce 25% tariffs on Colombian exports. Colombia backed off and said it would accept the migrants but fly them on Colombian military flights that Petro said would guarantee them dignity.