Find another sucker: Trump warns BRICS nations, says '100 per cent tariff if they move away from US dollar'

US President Donald Trump fired another stern warning to the BRICS bloc, which includes India, threatening to impose 100% tariffs if the group attempts to replace the US dollar with an alternative currency.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote on Friday: "The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER."

He said, "We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar. If they do, they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy."