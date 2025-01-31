'No happiness': Misery for Myanmar exiles four years on from coup

They told of their experiences and hopes and fears for the future -- speaking under pseudonyms for their own safety and that of their families back in Myanmar.

Ma Phyu: 'I lost all my dreams'

"After the coup, I lost all my dreams," Ma Phyu told AFP.

Before the military seized power, the 28-year-old was teaching young children while studying at university in Yangon with the aim of qualifying as a teacher.

After the February 1, 2021 coup, which ousted the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the generals launched a bloody campaign of violent repression against dissent.

Resistance has been fierce, led in large part by young people who grew up during Myanmar's 10-year dalliance with democracy.

Like thousands of others, Ma Phyu chose to flee Myanmar rather than live under the junta, and now cannot return for fear of retribution from the authorities.

Thailand is home to the world's largest Myanmar diaspora -- 2.3 million registered workers, plus another 1.8 million unofficial migrants, according to the UN migration agency IOM.