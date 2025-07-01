UK's Starmer faces down revolt over welfare reform after troubled first year in office

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer marks a year in office this week, fighting a rebellion from his own party over welfare reform and reckoning with a sluggish economy and rock-bottom approval ratings.

It’s a long way from the landslide election victory he won on July 4, 2024, when Starmer’s center-left Labour Party took 412 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons to end 14 years of Conservative government.

In the last 12 months Starmer has navigated the rapids of a turbulent world, winning praise for rallying international support for Ukraine and persuading US President Donald Trump to sign a trade deal easing tariffs on UK goods.

But at home his agenda has run onto the rocks as he struggles to convince British voters — and his own party — that his government is delivering the change that it promised. Inflation remains stubbornly high and economic growth low, frustrating efforts to ease the cost of living.

Starmer’s personal approval ratings are approaching those of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss, who lasted just 49 days in office in 2022 after her tax-cutting budget roiled the economy.

John Curtice, a political scientist at the University of Strathclyde, said Starmer has had “the worst start for any newly elected prime minister.”

Rebellion over welfare reform

On Tuesday, Starmer faces a vote in Parliament on welfare spending after watering down planned cuts to disability benefits that caused consternation from Labour lawmakers. Many balked at plans to raise the threshold for the payments by requiring a more severe physical or mental disability, a move the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank estimated would cut the income of 3.2 million people by 2030.

After more than 120 Labour lawmakers said they would vote against the bill, the government offered concessions, including a guarantee that no one currently getting benefits will be affected by the change. It pledged to consult with disability groups about the changes, and do more to help sick and disabled people find jobs. Some rebels said they would back the bill after the concessions, but others maintained their opposition.