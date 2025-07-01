'We're going to teach them how to run away from an alligator': Trump on new immigration detention centre in Florida

OCHOPEE: President Donald Trump will turn a new immigration detention center in a remote area of the Florida Everglades into a symbol of his border crackdown when he visits on Tuesday.

The facility, assembled on a remote airstrip with tents and trailers that are normally used after a natural disaster, has been given the nickname "Alligator Alcatraz," a moniker that has alarmed immigrant activists but appeals to the Republican president's aggressive approach to deportations.

"This is not a nice business," Trump said while leaving the White House in the morning. Then he joked that "we're going to teach them how to run away from an alligator if they escape prison."

"Don't run in a straight line. Run like this," he said, as he moved his hand in a zigzag motion. "And you know what? Your chances go up about 1%."

That doesn't seem to be sound advice, though. It's best to dash in one direction in the rare situation when an alligator gives chase, according to a website run by the University of Florida.

Ahead of Trump's arrival, local authorities were positioned by the entrance of the airstrip. Media vans and other vehicles were parked along the highway lined by cypress trees.

Protestors have often gathered near the facility, which is about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) west of Miami and could house 5,000 detainees. They've criticized the potential impact on a delicate ecosystem and say Trump is trying to send a cruel message to immigrants — while some Native American leaders have also opposed construction, saying the land is sacred.