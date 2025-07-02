Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations: 'Year of Compassion' begins with global dignitaries

CHANDIGARH: One Union Minister, two Chief Ministers and a Cabinet Minister from Karnataka will address the main event marking the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama in McLeodganj on June 6. Meanwhile, the United States is also likely to be represented on the occasion. The event will witness the launch of the “Year of Compassion”.

Golden Globe-winning Hollywood veteran Richard Tiffany Gere has already joined the ongoing week-long celebrations, which have begun ahead of the main event.

As per the programme schedule, the central event of the 90th birthday celebrations will be held on June 6 at the main temple (Tsuglagkhang), Dharamshala. The Chief Guest will be Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who will address the gathering.

Alongside him, other key speakers include Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Karnataka Minister for Home Affairs Dr Gangadharaiah. All three will serve as Guests of Honour.