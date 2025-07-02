Israel's foreign minister calls to 'seize opportunity' as Trump pushes for Gaza ceasefire

JERUSALEM: Israel's top diplomat called on Wednesday not to miss any chance to free hostages held in Gaza, after US President Donald Trump urged Palestinian group Hamas to agree to a 60-day ceasefire that he said had Israel's backing.

Nearly 21 months of war have created dire humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has recently expanded its military operations. The civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 14 people on Wednesday.

Trump on Tuesday urged Hamas to accept a 60-day ceasefire, saying that Israel had agreed to finalise such a deal.

Without directly mentioning Trump's remarks, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Wednesday that "a large majority within the government and the population is in favour of the plan to free the hostages."

"If the opportunity arises, it must not be missed!" Saar wrote on X.

Out of 251 hostages seized by Palestinian militants during Hamas's 2023 attack that triggered the war, 49 are still held in Gaza including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

On the ground in southern Gaza, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that five members of the same family were killed in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday that hit a tent housing displaced people in the coastal Al-Mawasi area.

Despite being declared a safe zone by Israel in December 2023, Al-Mawasi has been hit by repeated Israeli strikes. AFP images from the nearby Nasser Hospital, in Khan Yunis city, showed medics treating young children covered in blood. Some appeared terrified while others lay still on hospital beds in bloodied bandages and clothes.