Tibet's Dalai Lama: A life in exile in 10 dates

Tibetan Buddhists believe the current Dalai Lama is the 14th reincarnation of a spiritual leader first born in 1391.

He has led Tibetans through some of the most calamitous events in their history.

Decades after the Dalai Lama's exile following a failed uprising, Tibetans will gather to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 6.

Here are key dates in the life of the leader, monk and Nobel laureate Tenzin Gyatso.

1935: Farming family

Lhamo Thondup is born to a farming family in the rural village of Taktser on July 6, 1935, more than a decade before the Communist Party establishes the People's Republic of China.

Situated on a high-altitude plateau, dubbed by some the "roof of the world", Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China.

At the time, Tibet is largely autonomous, after shaking off both the grip of China's Qing dynasty and a British invasion.

1937: 14th reincarnation

He is just two when Buddhist monks in disguise arrive at his family home searching for the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, who had died four years earlier.

The monks are convinced they have found the right boy when he asks for prayer beads that had belonged to his predecessor.

In 1940, he is enthroned as Tibet's leader, taking the monastic name Tenzin Gyatso.

1950: China takes control

The Chinese army pours into Tibet, crushing a ramshackle resistance. Beijing says it "peacefully liberated" the rugged plateau.

1954: Meets Mao

He visits Beijing and meets Mao Zedong, who he says tells him that "religion is poison".