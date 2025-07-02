US won't send some weapons pledged to Ukraine following a Pentagon review of military aid

WASHINGTON: The U.S. is halting some shipments of weapons to Ukraine amid concerns that its own stockpiles have declined too much, officials said Tuesday, a setback for the country as it tries to fend off escalating attacks from Russia.

Certain munitions were previously promised to Ukraine under the Biden administration to aid its defenses during the more than three-year-old war. The pause reflects a new set of priorities under President Donald Trump and came after Defense Department officials scrutinized current U.S. stockpiles and raised concerns.

"This decision was made to put America's interests first following a review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement. "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned — just ask Iran."

That was a reference to Trump recently ordering U.S. missile strikes against nuclear sites in Iran.

Pentagon stocks of some weapons found to be low, official says

The Pentagon review determined that stocks were too low on some weapons previously pledged, so pending shipments of some items won't be sent, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information that has not yet been made public.

The Defense Department did not provide details on what specific weapons were being held back.

"America's military has never been more ready and more capable," spokesman Sean Parnell said, adding that the major tax cut and spending package moving through Congress "ensures that our weapons and defense systems are modernized to protect against 21st century threats for generations to come."