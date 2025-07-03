Thailand's new Cabinet members take oaths, including suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra

BANGKOK: Thailand’s new Cabinet members took their oaths of office Thursday, including the suspended prime minister who is under an ethics investigation for her remarks to a senior Cambodian leader.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended as prime minister on Tuesday, the same day Thailand's king endorsed a Cabinet lineup in which she would be the culture minister.

Paetongtarn was smiling as she arrived at Government House for the swearing-in ceremony with other new members, but did not answer questions.

Acting Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit led the new Cabinet members at the ceremony to receive the endorsement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Suriya is expected later to assign the acting prime minister duty to Phumtham Wechayachai, who was sworn in Thursday as deputy prime minister and interior minister. Phumtham had been deputy prime minister and defense minister since Paetongtarn took office last year.

Paetongtarn has faced growing dissatisfaction over her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia, including an armed confrontation in May in which a Cambodian soldier was killed.

In a leaked phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, she attempted to defuse tensions — but instead set off a string of complaints and public protests. Critics said she went to far in appeasing Hun Sen and damaged Thailand's image and reputation.

The Constitutional Court voted unanimously Tuesday to review a petition accusing her of a breach of the ethics, and voted 7-2 to immediately suspend her until it issues its ruling. The court gave Paetongtarn 15 days to give evidence to support her case. It's unclear when it will rule.