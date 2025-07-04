Democrats see Trump’s big bill as key to their comeback. It may not be so easy

WINDSOR HEIGHTS: It is big and it is beautiful, says President Donald Trump.

But for many Democratic leaders, the tax break and spending cut package adopted by Trump's Republican allies in Congress Thursday represents the key to the Democratic Party's resurgence.

Even before the final vote was tallied, Democratic officials were finalizing ambitious plans for rallies, voter registration drives, attack ads, bus tours and even a multiday vigil — all designed to highlight the most controversial elements of Trump's “big beautiful” bill: the deep cuts to the nation's safety net that will leave nearly 12 million more Americans without health coverage and millions of others without food assistance, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Indeed, in political battlegrounds across Alaska and Iowa, Pennsylvania and California, Democrats have already begun to use Trump's bill to bludgeon their Republican rivals. Democrats are promising that the package — Trump's biggest domestic policy achievement to date — will be the defining issue of every major election between now and next fall’s high-stakes midterms.

“One thing is abundantly clear: Republicans own this mess and it’s an albatross around their necks heading into the midterms,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin told The Associated Press.

“This is the least popular legislation in modern history, and the more voters learn about it, the more they hate it. That’s a clear directive for Democrats -- we’re going to make sure every single voter knows who is responsible.”