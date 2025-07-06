US backs Tibetans’ right to choose their next religious leader without Chinese interference

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Kashag said that on July 2 the Dalai Lama magnanimously announced the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama, in accordance with the fervent aspirations of the people of Tibet and devoted followers worldwide.

“This announcement represents an unequivocal assurance for the continuity of the religious, cultural, linguistic, and national identity of Tibet and the Tibetan people. On behalf of all the Tibetan people, both in Tibet and in exile, and Tibetan supporters around the world, we express our boundless gratitude to Your Holiness for this immeasurable blessing,” it read.

It further stated, “We also extend our deep appreciation to the religious heads and religious representative-delegates to the 15th Religious Conference for their special resolution expressing gratitude to His Holiness, rejecting the Chinese government’s malicious interference in matters of reincarnation, and adopting a unanimous resolution declaring such interference unacceptable."

"We earnestly pray that His Holiness the Dalai Lama will continue to remain as the beacon of light for the Tibetan people, and may the fortunate disciples continue to receive His Holiness’s uninterrupted blessings throughout all lifetimes,”

Meanwhile, Tibetan religious leaders have unanimously supported the Dalai Lama’s declaration that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and reaffirmed that the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation lies with the Gaden Phodrang Trust and the Office of the Dalai Lama.

During the penultimate session of the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference held at the Dalai Lama’s residence on Friday, the leaders criticised the Chinese government for allegedly interfering in Tibetans’ spiritual matters. A resolution passed at the meeting asserted, “Reincarnation is a religious matter. China is using this for political ends, which we will not accept.”