Ambushes, mines, kidnappings: The Sahel's roads of fear

ABIDJAN: In the Sahel, a region plagued by jihadist violence, there are roads people steer clear of and others they travel on with their heart in their mouth.

Such was the case for Moussa, when in March he had to take his mother's body to another village for burial, forcing him onto National route 15 in central Mali.

While on it, he witnessed a terrifying scene -- jihadists on motorcycles, armed with military-grade weapons, their heads wrapped in turbans, kidnapping passengers from a bus.

"They stopped us, but seeing my mother's body, they told us to continue," he told AFP.

Africa's turbulent Sahel region, sometimes referred to as the global epicentre of terrorism, has been plagued by violence from jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State for more than a decade.

Prime target

According to a recent OECD report, "70 percent of violent events and 65 percent of fatalities in North and West Africa occur within just one kilometre (0.6 mile) of a road".

In the central Sahel -- as well as the Lake Chad basin and western Cameroon -- some roads "have become epicentres of violence", the 145-page report said, disrupting financial trade and governance.

"Transport routes have become a prime target for attacks against government forces, particularly military convoys, and a means to pressure rural communities," said Olivier Walther, a co-author of the study, adding that jihadists regularly set up roadblocks around towns.