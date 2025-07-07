Australian woman found guilty of triple murder with toxic mushrooms

MORWELL: An Australian woman murdered her husband's parents and aunt by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with toxic mushrooms, a jury found Monday at the climax of a trial watched around the world.

Keen home cook Erin Patterson hosted an intimate meal in July 2023 that started with good-natured banter and earnest prayer -- but ended with three guests dead.

Throughout a trial lasting more than two months, Patterson maintained the beef-and-pastry dish was accidentally poisoned with death cap mushrooms, the world's most-lethal fungus.

But a 12-person jury on Monday found the 50-year-old guilty of triple murder.

She was also found guilty of attempting to murder a fourth guest who survived.

Family members of the victims declined to speak after the verdict, asking for privacy in a statement issued through police.

"We will continue to support them in every way possible following this decision," police said.

A lone friend of Patterson appeared overcome with emotion as she left the courthouse through a jostling media pack. "I'm saddened. But it is what it is," she told reporters.