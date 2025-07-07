Trump vows extra 10 per cent tariff against countries 'aligning' with BRICS; bloc condemn 'indiscriminate' tariffs

Meanwhile, the BRICS leaders at a summit on Sunday took aim at US President Donald Trump's "indiscriminate" import tariffs and recent Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

The 11 emerging nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa account for about half the world's population and 40 percent of global economic output.

The bloc is divided about much, but found common cause when it comes to the mercurial US leader and his stop-start tariff wars -- even if it avoided naming him directly.

In an indirect swipe at the U.S., the group's declaration raised “serious concerns” about the rise of tariffs which it said were “inconsistent with WTO (World Trade Organization) rules.”

The BRICS added that those restrictions “threaten reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty.”

The group's declaration, which also took aim at Israel's military actions in the Middle East, also spared its member Russia from criticism and mentioned war-torn Ukraine just once.

The two-day summit was marked by the absences of two of its most powerful members. China’s President Xi Jinping did not attend a BRICS summit for the first time since he became his country’s leader in 2012.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke via videoconference, continues to mostly avoid traveling abroad due to an international arrest warrant issued after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Earlier, BRICS also offered symbolic backing to fellow member Iran, condemning a series of military strikes on nuclear and other targets carried out by Israel and the United States.

In his speech, Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi told leaders he had pushed for every member of the United Nations to condemn Israel strongly. He added Israel and the U.S. should be accountable for rights violations. The Iranian foreign minister said the aftermath of the war “will not be limited” to one country.

“The entire region and beyond will be damaged,” Araghchi said.

BRICS leaders also expressed “grave concern” for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, called for the release of all hostages, a return to the negotiating table and reaffirmed their commitment to the two-state solution.

(With inputs from AP)