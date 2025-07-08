Kremlin calls transportation minister's death 'tragic' but gives no clues about his apparent suicide

MOSCOW: The apparent suicide of Russia’s transportation minister brought expressions of shock and sorrow Tuesday from the Kremlin but no new clues as to why Roman Starovoit might have taken his own life amid media speculation that he potentially was facing corruption charges.

Starovoit, who served in his post for little over a year, was found dead from a gunshot wound -- news that broke hours after a decree was issued Monday by President Vladimir Putin that dismissed the 53-year-old Cabinet member.

Starovoit's body was found in the Odintsovo district just west of the capital that is home to many members of Russia’s elite, according to the Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency. It said that a criminal probe was launched into his death and investigators saw suicide as the most likely cause.

The agency said Starovoit's body was found in his car, but Russian media that carried images from the scene later reported that he was found dead in a small park next to a parking lot where he left his Tesla and a pistol presented to him as an official gift was at his side.

The reports said Starovoit's personal assistant was asked to identify his body and she was seen weeping afterward.