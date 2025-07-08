'Over the top sickening': Trump faces MAGA meltdown over Epstein 'list' reversal

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's MAGA base is up in arms after his administration effectively shut down conspiracy theories related to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that had become an obsession for the US president’s diehard supporters.

Trump's Justice Department and the FBI said in memo made public Sunday there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful figures. They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his death by suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.

It marked the first time Trump's officials had publicly scotched the stories -- pushed by numerous right-wing figures, notably including the FBI's top two officials, before Trump hired them.

The backlash was swift and brutal from his "Make America Great Again" movement -- who have long held as an article of faith that "Deep State" elites were protecting Epstein's most powerful associates in the Democratic Party and Hollywood.

"Next the DOJ will say 'Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed,'" furious pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tweeted.

"This is over the top sickening."

Trump has managed to avoid much of the direct blame over the fiasco, with ire instead being directed at FBI director Kash Patel, his deputy Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bongino and Patel spent years pushing conspiracy theories around the so-called "Epstein list."