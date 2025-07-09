Syria must release findings of inquiry into Alawite killings: Amnesty

BEIRUT: Syria must publish the full results of an investigation into the March killings of Alawite civilians and ensure those responsible are held accountable, Amnesty International said Wednesday ahead of the expected release of the government's findings.

The massacres in the religious minority's coastal heartland killed more than 1,700 people, most of them Alawites, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

It was the deadliest incident since the fall in December of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, whose family belongs to the sect.

In March, Syria's new Islamist authorities established a fact-finding committee into the sectarian killings, vowing to deliver results in a month before postponing them for another three months on April 10.

"President (Ahmed) al-Sharaa must commit to publishing the full findings of the fact-finding committee's investigation into the mass killings targeting Alawite civilians in coastal areas and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice," said Kristine Beckerle, Amnesty's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

The three days of violence began on March 6 with clashes between the new security forces and gunmen loyal to Assad.

In response to the clashes, pro-government forces launched sweeping operations in the area against what they said were Assad loyalists.