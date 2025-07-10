Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol detained, again, over martial law

SEOUL: South Korea's disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol was detained for a second time Thursday over his declaration of martial law and held in a solitary cell pending investigations into accusations of insurrection.

Yoon had plunged South Korea into a political crisis when he sought to subvert civilian rule on December 3, sending armed soldiers to parliament in a bid to prevent lawmakers voting down his declaration of martial law.

He became South Korea's first sitting president to be taken into custody when he was detained in a dawn raid in January, after he spent weeks resisting arrest, using his presidential security detail to head off investigators.

But he was released on procedural grounds in March, even as his trial on insurrection charges continued.

After Yoon's impeachment was confirmed by the court in April, he again refused multiple summons from investigators, prompting them to seek his detention once more to ensure cooperation.

The latest arrest warrant was issued over concerns that Yoon would "destroy evidence" in the case, Nam Se-jin, a senior judge at Seoul's Central District Court said.