Gunman fires at Kapil Sharma's eatery in Canada; Khalistanis claim responsibility

CHANDIGARH: Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, British Columbia in Canada, 'Kap's Café', was shot at by unidentified assailants on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Sources said, Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi, who is reportedly a member of the banned Khalistani militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The bullets not only hit the cafe, but also nearby buildings. The attack has triggered panic among locals and Indian diaspora in Canada.

Laddi reportedly claimed that the attack was prompted by comments allegedly made by Sharma in the past, sources said.

Sources further stated that authorities in Canada are investigating whether the firing was meant as an act of personal intimidation or was part of broader pattern of threats made by pro-Khalistani operatives abroad.

However, there is no official confirmation from the police yet; comedian Sharma has also not come out with a statement.