Italy opens Ukraine rebuilding conference as doubts of US defense help remain

ROME: Italy is hosting the fourth annual conference on rebuilding Ukraine even as Russia escalates its war, inviting political and business leaders to Rome to promote public-private partnerships on defense, mining, energy and other projects as uncertainty grows about the U.S. commitment to Kyiv's defense.

Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were opening the meeting Thursday, which gets under way as Russia accelerated its aerial and ground attacks against Ukraine, firing a record number of drones across 10 regions this week.

Italian organizers said 100 official delegations were attending and 40 international organizations and development banks. But there are also 2,000 businesses, civil society and local Ukrainian governments sending representatives to participate in a trade fair, complete with booths, on the grounds of the ministerial-level meeting at Rome's funky new "Cloud" conference center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood.

The conference will pair investors with Ukrainian counterparts

The aim of the conference is to pair international investors with Ukrainian counterparts to meet, talk and hammer out joint partnerships in hopes of not just rebuilding Ukraine but modernizing it and helping it achieve the necessary reforms for admission into the European Union.

Already on the eve of the meeting, Italy announced several initiatives: The justice ministry said it would be signing a memorandum of understanding on penitentiary cooperation with Kyiv on Thursday, while the foreign ministry announced a deal to build a new pavilion for the Odesa children's hospital and provide medical equipment for it, via 30 million euros of credit.

"It could feel a bit counterintuitive to start speaking about reconstruction when there is a war raging and nearly daily attacks on civilians, but it's not. It's actually an urgent priority," said Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti, senior research fellow at the Rome-based Institute for Studies of International Politics, or ISPI.