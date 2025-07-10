More crew found after Houthi attack on ship in Red Sea; US says rebels may have kidnapped survivors

US warns Houthis may have ‘kidnapped’ survivors

A statement from the European Union naval mission in the Red Sea said the crew of the Eternity C included 22 sailors, among them 21 Filipinos and one Russian, as well as a three-member security team. Rescuers on Wednesday recovered five Filipinos and one Indian.

On Thursday, the EU force known as Operation Aspides said they found three more Filipinos, and a Greek national who was part of the ship's security team, bringing the total number of those recovered alive to 10.

At least three people also were killed during the hourslong attack on the ship, the EU force previously said, and their nationalities weren't immediately known. That leaves a dozen unaccounted for.

In footage released by the Houthis, a rebel can be purportedly heard on a VHF radio transmission offering those on board the ability to flee the sinking vessel. However, it wasn't clear if any more crew fled and what happened to them.

The Houthis said in a statement that their forces “responded to rescue a number of the ship’s crew, provide them with medical care and transport them to a safe location.” The statement offered no details on the number of the crew, their condition or where they were.

In a post late Wednesday on the X, the U.S. Embassy in Yemen — which has operated from Saudi Arabia for about a decade now — denounced the Houthis as having “kidnapped” the crew.

“After killing their shipmates, sinking their ship and hampering rescue efforts, the Houthi terrorists have kidnapped many surviving crew members of the Eternity C,” the embassy said. “We call for their immediate and unconditional safe release.”

The Houthis have held mariners in the past. After seizing a ship called the Galaxy Leader in November 2023, the rebels held the crew until January 2025.