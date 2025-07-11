Brazil vows retaliatory tariffs against US if Trump follows through on 50% import taxes

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Thursday that he will impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on a pledge to boost import taxes by 50% over the South American country's criminal trial against his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula said he will trigger Brazil's reciprocity law approved by Congress earlier this year if negotiations with the U.S. fail.

"If there's no negotiation, the reciprocity law will be put to work. If he charges 50 (% tariffs) from us, we will charge 50 from them," Lula told TV Record in excerpts of an interview that will be fully aired later in the day. "Respect is good. I like to offer mine and I like to receive it."

Lula's comments raise the risk of a tariffs war erupting between the two countries, similar to what has happened between the U.S. and China. Trump has vowed to respond forcefully if countries seek to punish the U.S. by adding tariffs of their own.

The president of Brazil's Senate, Sen. Davi Alcolumbre, and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Hugo Motta, a pair of moderates who have recently been at odds with Lula, agreed that the recipricity law gives Brazil "the means ... to protect our sovereignty."

"We will be ready to act with balance and firmness in defense of our economy, our productive sector, and the protection of Brazilian jobs," they said in a joint statement.