Myanmar junta thanks Trump for 'first public recognition' in tariff letter

YANGON: Myanmar's military leader lauded Donald Trump and asked him to lift sanctions, the junta said Friday after a tariff letter from the US president believed to be Washington's first public recognition of its rule.

Min Aung Hlaing endorsed Trump's false claim that the 2020 US election was stolen, and thanked him for shutting down funding to US-backed media providing independent coverage of conflict-wracked Myanmar.

The military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government in 2021, plunging the country into civil war.

The US State Department sanctioned the junta chief and others for using "violence and terror to oppress" Burmese people and "denying them the ability to freely choose their own leaders".

US diplomats do not formally engage with the junta, but Trump sent a letter to Min Aung Hlaing by name on Monday telling him the US would impose a 40 percent tariff from August 1, down from a threatened 44 percent.

"It's certainly the first public indication I've seen of US acknowledgement of MAH and the junta," said Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group.

Any earlier private communications "would almost certainly not have been from Trump of course", he told AFP.