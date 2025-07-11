US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

Ukraine is seeking more coveted Patriot air defense systems

NATO itself doesn't send weapons to Ukraine or otherwise own or handle arms — which its 32 member nations take care of — but ships items like medical supplies and fuel.

“Allies continue to work to ensure that Ukraine has the support they need to defend themselves against Russia’s aggression," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said. "This includes urgent efforts to procure key supplies from the United States, including air defense and ammunition.”

Germany, Spain and other European countries possess Patriot missile systems, and some have placed orders for more, Rubio said.

The US is encouraging its NATO allies “to provide those weapons, systems, the defensive systems that Ukraine seeks … since they have them in their stocks, and then we can enter into financial agreements with them, with us, where they can purchase the replacements,” Rubio said.

Ukraine has asked other countries to supply it with an additional 10 Patriot systems and missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday. Germany is ready to provide two systems, and Norway has agreed to supply one, he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that officials “stand ready to acquire additional Patriot systems from the US and make them available to Ukraine.”

Asked how many Patriot systems Germany is interested in buying, Merz didn’t give a number. But he said that he spoke to Trump a week ago “and asked him to deliver these systems.”