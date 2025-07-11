US targets attempts to dodge Trump tariffs with China in crosshairs

WASHINGTON: As President Donald Trump ramps up tariff threats on US trading partners, his administration is taking aim at a tactic said to be used by Chinese companies to dodge the levies by moving goods through third countries.

The issue is "transshipping," or having products pass through a country to avoid harsher trade barriers elsewhere, a practice Washington has accused Chinese companies of.

"Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," Trump warned in letters issued since Monday, days after unveiling a trade pact with Vietnam that promised steeper duties for such goods too.

"The clause is less about Vietnam per se and more about signaling that rules-of-origin games across the broader Asian production network will attract a premium penalty," said Barath Harithas, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

He told AFP the White House is likely making two points at once: closing a back door to China and putting the rest of Asia on notice.

Noting that Vietnam was "the single biggest winner from Chinese supply-chain diversion since the first Trump tariffs in 2018," Harithas said the US administration is keen to avoid a repeat of this situation.

Ten of the 14 countries first to receive Trump's tariff letters this week were in Asia and mostly Southeast Asia, which sits between Chinese component suppliers and western consumer markets.

"Washington's message seems to be: 'Either help us police Chinese evasion or absorb higher duties yourselves,'" Harithas said.