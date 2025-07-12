30% US tariff on European goods threatens to shake up a key trade relationship

FRANKFURT, Germany— President Donald Trump announced 30% tariffs Saturday on the European Union, a move that will have repercussions for companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

The tariffs could make everything from French cheese and Italian leather goods to German electronics and Spanish pharmaceuticals more expensive in the U.S.

In April, had Trump proposed a 20% tariff for EU goods as part of a set of tariffs targeting countries with which the United States has a trade imbalance. He later threatened to raise that to 50% after negotiations did not move as fast as he would have liked.

As of earlier this week, the EU's executive commission, which handles trade issues for the bloc's 27-member nations, said its leaders were still hoping to strike a deal with the Trump administration. Without one, the EU said it was prepared to retaliate with tariffs on hundreds of American products, ranging from beef and auto parts to beer and Boeing airplanes.

Here's what to know about trade between the United States and the European Union: