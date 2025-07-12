IAEA helped eliminate our nuclear scientists, alleges Iran's Consul General to India

The targeted killing by Israel of 16 scientists and researchers associated with Iran's nuclear programme was made possible by systematic leaks and addresses provided by personnel of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), alleged Mohseni Fard, Iran’s Consul General in India.
Discussing the takeaways from the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict in an interaction with a few senior journalists, Fard alleged the IAEA, led by its Director General Rafael Grossi, had become a front of the 'US-Israeli axis' deploying as many as 25 percent of its monitors for Iran's nuclear sites. He said the IAEA remaining silent while the Americans bombed Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites on June 22 was a violation of the IAEA code.
However, when pressed whether Iran would exit the IAEA in protest since Iran's Parliament had authorised it, Fard said an executive decision to that effect had not been taken. "The door is still open, even though legislative steps had been taken to exit IAEA," he said.
He also conceded that the targeted killings of senior military personnel including General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the airspace unit of the Revolutionary Guards, and General Gholamreza Mehrabi, the deputy intelligence chief, was due to systematic infiltration of the intelligence community by Israel's Mossad over a period of time.
The Consul General was non-committal on the extent of damage to Iran's nuclear programme, but said Iran was committed to resuming uranium enrichment and its nuclear energy programme for peaceful purposes. He denied suggestions that Iran had reached 90 percent weapons-grade enrichment, asserting it was to the extent of 60 percent.
"We will never go for nuclear weapons, as it is 'haram' in our religion," he said, adding, "but no one can take away our right of developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes including for medical science."
Netanyahu must shoulder all blame
Fard pooh-poohed Israeli claims of having won the war, and said the targeted hits on Israeli military establishments had proven Iran's missile capabilities.
"We only displayed 30 percent of our weapon capability; we have a lot more to show," he said.
The Iranian diplomat however conceded his country could not match the Israel-US dominance of the skies. Learning from the handicap, Iran has set in motion purchases of Chinese JC-10 and Sukhoi-35 fighter jets to boost its ageing Soviet-era airforce.
Fard also dismissed the two-state solution for the region – with Palestine and Israel existing side by side. He said Iran continued to support a one-state solution of a 'Palestine' run on referendum with all religious denominations – Muslim, Christian and Jew – living together. However, in the same breath he acknowledged Iran would accept whatever Palestinian representatives like Hamas decided, "even if it is a two-state solution".
The Consul General blamed the war on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he said pushed the US to support an attack. It was to scotch opposition at home and divert the Israeli public attention to 'external threats', he insisted.
He praised India's role as a supporter of peace and said the supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei looked at India, not as another country, but as an ancient civilization like Iran's, which cannot be bested.