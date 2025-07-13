Italy's PM Meloni warns against 'trade war within the West'

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Sunday against the perception of a "trade war within the West", following US President Donald Trump's announcements of 30-percent tariffs on EU products.

"A trade war within the West would weaken us all in the face of the global challenges we are confronting together," Meloni said in a statement released by her office.

"Europe has the economic and financial strength to assert its position and reach a fair and sensible agreement," she said.

"Italy will do its part. As always," she added, as the EU holds off on a response in the hopes of reaching an agreement.

Trump announced Saturday that products imported into the United States from the European Union and Mexico would be subject to 30 percent tariffs starting August 1.

Since then, Italian opposition parties have criticized Meloni and her far-right party Brothers of Italy, while opposition Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte accusing her of "bowing her head" to Washington's threats.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Brussels would not retaliate against US tariffs on steel and aluminium for now, hoping to secure a deal to avoid broader 30-percent levy on all its exported products.