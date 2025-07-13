Nigeria's former president Buhari dead at 82

Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari -- who led his country first as a junta strongman and later as an elected democrat -- died Sunday at the age of 82, an aide said.

Buhari governed Nigeria with a strong hand as a military ruler in the 1980s before reinventing himself as a "converted democrat", serving two terms from 2015 to 2023.

"The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon in a clinic in London," Garba Shehu, who served as Buhari's spokesman during his presidency, said in a post on social media.

Current President Bola Tinubu said in a statement that he had spoken with Buhari's widow and ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to go to England to accompany Buhari's body back to Nigeria.