At least seven dead after migrant boat capsizes off Dominican Republic

Rescuers found a seventh body on Sunday in the search for survivors and victims, after a boat carrying migrants capsized days ago off the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic.

The boat was heading for US territory Puerto Rico on Friday when it sank, according to the emergency responders of the Dominican Civil Defense.

"We are finishing today with the discovery of another body," Fernando Castillo, provincial director of the Civil Defense, told AFP as rescue efforts entered the third day.

So far, rescue teams have found 17 survivors who were Haitian and Dominican nationals, including one child.

"We are continuing the search as bodies continue to appear, but we don't know exactly how many people were on board the boat," added Castillo.

Several survivors said the boat was carrying between 40 and 50 people -- and they'd seen others alive in the water when their boat sank Friday -- but authorities are unable to confirm the exact number of passengers.

Rescue teams will resume the search on Monday and then assess whether to continue operations.