Clashes between Druze militias and Sunni Bedouin clans in Syria kill more than 30 people

DAMASCUS: Clashes between local militias and clans in Syria’s Sweida province have killed more than 30 people and injured nearly 100, and government forces were being sent to the area to restore order, authorities said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 37 people killed, including two children, in the clashes between armed groups from the Druze religious minority and Sunni Bedouin clans around the province. The U.K.-based war monitor reported that military convoys were sent to the area to reinforce security checkpoints.

The observatory said the clashes had started after a series of kidnappings between both groups, which began when members of a Bedouin tribe in the area set up a checkpoint where they attacked and robbed a young Druze man.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the observatory, said the conflict started with the kidnapping and robbery of a Druze vegetable seller, leading to tit-for-tat attacks and kidnappings.

Syria's defense and interior ministries were deploying personnel to the area to attempt to restore order.