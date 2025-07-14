Dozens killed as brutal clashes rock Syria; Druze militias, Bedouin clans, and state forces in three-way fight

DAMASCUS, Syria: Dozens of people have been killed in fighting between local militias and clans in Syria ’s Sweida province, where government security forces sent to restore order Monday also clashed with local armed groups.

The Interior Ministry said more than 30 people died and nearly 100 others have been injured. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor reported at least 50 dead, including two children and six members of the security forces.

Clashes initially broke out between armed groups from the Druze religious minority and Sunni Bedouin clans, the observatory said, with some members of the government security forces “actively participating” in support of the Bedouins.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba told the state-run state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV that government forces entered Sweida in the early morning to restore order.

“Some clashes occurred with outlawed armed groups, but our forces are doing their best to prevent any civilian casualties,” he said.

The observatory said the clashes started after a series of kidnappings between both groups, which began when members of a Bedouin tribe in the area set up a checkpoint where they attacked and robbed a young Druze man.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the observatory, said the conflict started with the kidnapping and robbery of a Druze vegetable seller, leading to tit-for-tat attacks and kidnappings.