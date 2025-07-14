South Korea medical students end 17-month class boycott

SEOUL: Thousands of South Korean medical students are set to return to classrooms after a 17-month boycott, an industry body told AFP Monday, ending part of a standoff which also saw junior doctors strike.

South Korean healthcare was plunged into chaos early last year when then-president Yoon Suk Yeol moved to sharply increase medical school admissions, citing an urgent need to boost doctor numbers to meet growing demand in a rapidly aging society.

The initiative met fierce protest, prompting junior doctors to walk away from hospitals and medical students to boycott their classrooms, with operations cancelled and service provision disrupted nationwide.

The measure was later watered down, and the government eventually offered to scrap it in March 2025, after Yoon was impeached over his disastrous declaration of martial law.

"Students have agreed to return to school," a spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association told AFP Monday, adding that it was up to each medical school to decide the schedule for student returns.