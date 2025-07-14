Trump threatens Russia with tariffs if Ukraine war isn't resolved within 50 days

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he would punish Russia with tariffs if there isn't a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days.

The Republican president made the announcement during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. "We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days," Trump said.

He did not provide specifics on how the tariffs would be implemented. "I use trade for a lot of things," he added. "But it's great for settling wars."

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, as anticipation grew over a possible shift in the Trump administration's policy on the three-year war.

Rutte also planned to hold talks with US Defence Secretary Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as members of Congress.

Trump made quickly stopping the war one of his diplomatic priorities, and he has increasingly expressed frustration about Russian President Vladimir Putin's unbudging stance on US-led peace efforts.

Trump has long boasted of his friendly relationship with Putin, and after taking office in January, repeatedly said that Russia was more willing than Ukraine to reach a peace deal.

At the same time, Trump accused Zelenskyy of prolonging the war and called him a dictator without elections.