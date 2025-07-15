Hong Kong leader John Lee backs same-sex couples' rights bill

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee threw his weight behind a bill recognising limited rights for same-sex couples on Tuesday, despite fears that opposition from pro-Beijing parties could sink it.

Lee's administration proposed legislation this month to recognise some rights for same-sex partners whose marriages are registered abroad.

Despite LGBTQ activists arguing it does not go far enough, the proposal drew near-universal criticism from the pro-Beijing politicians that dominate Hong Kong's legislature.

The clash pitted Lee against conservative lawmakers from his own camp and led some to fear the proposal might be pulled.

The city's top court ordered Hong Kong's government to create an "alternative framework" for LGBTQ couples when it quashed a bid to recognise same-sex marriage in 2023.