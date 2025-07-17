7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Alaska

LOS ANGELES: A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the US state of Alaska on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami warning that was later withdrawn, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake took place at approximately 12:37 local time (2037 GMT), with its epicenter located about 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of the island town of Sand Point, USGS said. The epicenter had a relatively shallow depth of 12.5 miles.

Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska peninsula after the quake, but later downgraded it to a tsunami advisory, and then withdrew it entirely.

"The Tsunami Advisory is canceled for the coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula," said the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) in a message issued about two hours after the earthquake.

The initial quake was followed by a cluster of more than a dozen aftershocks, the largest of which was measured at 5.2-magnitude, according to USGS.