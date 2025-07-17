In their own words: Trump, Patel, Bongino and Bondi on Epstein scandal

When Jeffrey Epstein died in prison, then-US President Donald Trump speculated that authorities might be wrong in ruling it a suicide.

Many of his allies in the pro-Trump media went further, casting Epstein’s death as a murder meant to continue a decades-long coverup of pedophilia by elites.

Now back in the White House, Trump has elevated prominent proponents of Epstein conspiracies to senior law enforcement roles, and they're struggling to contain a fire that they spent years stoking.

Much of Trump's base is choosing to believe the president's earlier claims about Epstein over his latest contention that there's nothing of substance in government files.

Here’s a look at how Trump and his aides, including the attorney general and FBI leadership, fanned the flames of the Epstein conspiracy theories over the years, and how they're now trying to extinguish them.

In their own words:

Trump and Epstein were friends

Before Epstein's sexual predation was well-known, he and Trump were friends. Both were New Yorkers with homes in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump knew something about Epstein's “social life” and interest in women “on the younger side,” though there's no evidence Trump was aware Epstein was involved in sex trafficking of minors, as prosecutors allege.

“I've known Jeff for 15 years,” Trump told New York Magazine for a 2002 profile of Epstein. “Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

The friendship later fell apart, according to Trump. He has since distanced himself from Epstein and more recently describes their relationship as far more distant than he portrayed in 2002. “Well, I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump said on July 9, 2019, after Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

“I mean, people in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn’t a fan."

Three days later, Trump was asked what led to his falling out with Epstein and whether the financier had been banned from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach home. “Yes. And I did have a falling out a long time ago. The reason doesn’t make any difference, frankly,” Trump said.

He said he had “no idea” Epstein was molesting women. A month later, on Aug. 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell. His death was ruled a suicide.