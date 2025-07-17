'Rain emergency' declared in Pakistan's Punjab after 30 dead in 24 hours

LAHORE: Torrential monsoon rains claimed 30 lives in Pakistan's Punjab over the last 24 hours, prompting the provincial government to declare "rain emergency" in different parts, officials said on Thursday.

The most affected area was Chakwal, a salt range area of the province, some 300 kms from Lahore, receiving 423 mm of rain in the last 24 hours leading to floods in the area, the authorities said.

"A rescue operation is underway in Chakwal to evacuate people trapped by flash floods, with support from the military and local administration," the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement here.

The monsoon rainfall is expected to continue across the province on Thursday as well and the authorities have issued an alert for possible flooding in rivers and streams across Punjab.

With the 30 deaths over the last 24 hours, the toll owing to rain-related incidents climbed to 170 across Pakistan, but most deaths occurred in Punjab, since June 26 when the first spell of monsoon rains was received.