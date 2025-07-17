US says it opposed Israeli strikes in Syria

WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday that it opposed its ally Israel's strikes in Syria, a day after Washington helped broker a deal to end violence.

"The United States did not support recent Israeli strikes," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"We are engaging diplomatically with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the present crisis and reach a lasting agreement between the two sovereign states," she said.

She declined to say if the United States had expressed its displeasure with Israel or whether it would oppose future strikes on Syria.