Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion airport

SANAA: Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed a missile launched at Israel's main civilian airport, after the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from the Arabian Peninsula country.

The Iran-backed rebels targeted Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv with a "Zulfiqar ballistic missile" and drone, military spokesman Yehya Saree said late Wednesday.

In the video statement, he also announced drone attacks on military targets and the southern Israeli port of Eilat.

The Houthis have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since the Gaza war began in October 2023, sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

In response, Israel has carried out several air strikes on Yemen, including on the port city of Hodeida earlier this month.

The Israeli military had said that "following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted."

Early on Wednesday, pro-government forces in Yemen said they seized "750 tonnes of weapons" en route from Iran to the Houthis.

US Central Command hailed the operation, calling it "the largest seizure of Iranian advanced conventional weapons in their history."

Tarek Saleh, who heads the Yemeni National Resistance Forces, said in a post on X that the seizure included "naval and air missile systems, an air defence system, modern radars, drones, monitoring devices, anti-tank missiles, B-10 artillery, tracking lenses, sniper rifles, ammunition, and military equipment."

Earlier this month, the Houthis resumed deadly attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, targeting ships they accuse of having links to Israel, to force Israel to end the Gaza war.