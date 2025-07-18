China urges strong regional counter-terror ties after US lists Pakistan proxy TRF as terror group

BEIJING: China has called on regional countries to enhance counter terrorism cooperation to safeguard regional security, in its guarded reaction to the US designating The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a foreign terrorist organisation for its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

China firmly opposes any kind of terrorism and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that happened on April 22, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here on Friday when asked about the US State Department's statement designating TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

"China called on regional countries to enhance cooperation in anti-terrorism to safeguard regional security," Lin said.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier said the Department of State is designating the TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The TRF claimed responsibility for the attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.