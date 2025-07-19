Tourist boat capsizes during thunderstorm in Vietnam, leaving 34 dead; eight remain missing

At least 34 people have died and eight are missing after a tourist boat ferrying families around Vietnam's famed Ha Long Bay capsized on Saturday, state media said.

The vessel was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members when it capsized in the UNESCO World Heritage site because of sudden heavy rain, the Dan Tri news site said.

Most of those on board were families visiting from the capital Hanoi, with more than 20 children among the passengers, a report on the VNExpress news site.

"Border guards rescued 11 people and recovered 18 bodies," it added.

Rescue efforts were set to continue into the night to find the dozens still missing.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and called on the defense and public security ministries to conduct urgent search and rescue.

Authorities would "investigate and clarify the cause of the incident and strictly handle violations", a statement on the government website said.