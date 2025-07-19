Myanmar's military leader makes rare appearance at event honouring its independence hero Aung San

BANGKOK: The head of Myanmar’s military government made a rare appearance at a ceremony on Saturday honoring General Aung San, an independence hero and father of jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

It was the first time that 69-year-old Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing attended the Martyrs' Day wreath-laying since the army ousted Suu Kyi and seized power in February 2021.

The leader's appearance comes as his embattled government is preparing to hold elections while fighting armed opposition groups across the country.

Martyrs’ Day was an important event in Myanmar’s calendar for decades, but the military has downplayed the holiday in recent years.

It commemorates the assassination of Aung San, a former Prime Minister who was gunned down at the age of 32 along with six Cabinet colleagues and two other officials in 1947, just months before the country — then called Burma — achieved freedom from British colonial rule.

A political rival, former Prime Minister U Saw, was tried and hanged for plotting the attack.

Suu Kyi was absent from the ceremony for a fifth year

Suu Kyi, who was detained when the army took over in 2021, was absent from the event for a fifth consecutive year. She is currently serving a 27-year prison term on what are widely regarded as contrived charges meant to keep her from political activity. She has not been seen in public since her arrest.

Ye Aung Than, a son of Suu Kyi’s estranged older brother, laid a wreath in front of his grandfather’s tomb during the main ceremony at the Martyrs’ Mausoleum near the foot of the towering Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon.