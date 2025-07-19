Pakistan records annual current account surplus of USD 2.1 bn, PM Shebaz hails it as sign of 'improving economy'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded a current account surplus of USD 2.1 billion during the current fiscal year ending June 30, according to official data.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the development as a sign of an improving economy.

The country faced a perennial issue of balance of payment and periodically rushed to the International Monetary Fund and other financial institutions to get monetary support.

The latest data of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday showed the current account surplus was recorded at USD 2.1 billion, compared to a deficit of USD 2.1 billion during the previous fiscal year.

It was apparently achieved following a strict policy to discourage unnecessary imports of luxury items, which were a drain on the current account.

Other factors included encouraging remittances by expats and promoting exports of traditional and IT-related items.

Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad took to X to announce that the surplus was the highest in 22 years. [The] country's current account for June 2025 closes in a USD 328m surplus, taking the full-year surplus to over USD 2.1bn, he wrote.

Schehzad added that remittances surged by 27 per cent year-on-year to reach a historic USD 38 billion.