Japan's governing coalition likely to lose upper house election, exit polls show

TOKYO: The governing coalition of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is likely to lose a majority in the smaller of Japan's two parliamentary houses in a key election Sunday, according to exit polls, worsening the country's political instability.

Voters were deciding half of the 248 seats in the upper house, the less powerful of the two chambers in Japan's Diet.

Exit poll numbers

Ishiba has set the bar low, wanting a simple majority of 125 seats, which means his Liberal Democratic Party, or LDP, and its Buddhist-backed junior coalition partner Komeito need to win 50 to add to the 75 seats they already have.

That would mean a big retreat from the 141 seats they had before the election.

Exit poll results released seconds after the ballots closed Sunday night mostly showed a major setback for Ishiba’s coalition. Japan’s NHK television projected a range of 32-51 seats for the prime minister's coalition, while other networks projected it would win just over 40 seats.

Ishiba vows to stay on

The LDP alone is projected to win from 32 to 35 seats, the fewest won by the party, which still is the No. 1 party in the parliament.

“It's a tough situation. I take it humbly and sincerely,” Ishiba told a live interview with NHK. He said that the poor showing was because his government's measures to combat price increase have yet to reach many people.

Ishiba showed his determination to stay on to tackle economic and security challenges.

“I will fulfill my responsibility as head of the No. 1 party and work for the country.”