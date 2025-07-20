Tearful relatives wait as rescue teams search wreck after 35 killed in Vietnam boat disaster

HALONG BAY: Relatives anxiously sat beside ambulances on the wharf of one of Vietnam's most popular tourist sites on Sunday, waiting for news of loved ones who were on a tourist boat that capsized killing dozens.

Fruits and flowers were laid on the coast for the at least 35 killed in the wreckage on Saturday in what some called Ha Long Bay's worst disaster.

As rescuers worked into Sunday morning to salvage the sunken boat, a handful of people were still missing.

The tourist vessel called "Wonder Sea" had been carrying 49 people, including several children, around the UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to provincial police.

Hoang Quang rushed from Hanoi to Quang Ninh province at 2:00 am on Sunday for news of his cousin and her family who were on the boat when it capsized.

The couple -- a housewife and fruit seller married to a bus driver -- had "tried their best" to afford the trip around the world-famous bay. "They found the body of (the husband), not my cousin yet," Hoang told AFP.

He was "so shocked" when he heard news of the incident and immediately went to the wharf with other worried family members.

"Suddenly the victims were my relatives -- anyone would be scared. We didn't know what to do, except to keep waiting," he said.

"We think that as we are all here, she knew and she would show up. We are all so anxious... We just wish and pray for her to come back here to us."