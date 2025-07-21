At least 19 killed as Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka

DHAKA: A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 19 people, including its pilot, and injuring dozens, officials and local media said.

According to the military and a fire official, the Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood, on Monday afternoon, where students were taking tests or attending regular classes.

Saidur Rahman, a National Burn Institute official in Dhaka, told Bangladesh’s leading English daily, The Daily Star, reported that the death toll rose to 16 within hours.

Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured. Bengali-language Prothom Alo daily said most of the injured were students with burn injuries, with at least 20 people taken to a hospital.

Parents and relatives panicked at the scene as rescuers, using tri-cycle rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured.

Rafiqa Taha, a student at the school who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that Milestone School and College, with some 2,000 students, runs classes from elementary to twelfth grade. On Monday, she said, some students were taking tests while others attended regular classes.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” said the 16-year-old student. “My God! It’s my school.”

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khanam stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.

(With inputs from Associated Press)